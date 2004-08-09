Comcast Slapped with "Do-Not-Call" Fine

Comcast Corp. will pay more than $7,500 in fines and costs to resolve claims that it ignored Pennsylvania’s “do-not-call” law.

According to commonwealth Attorney General Jerry Pappert, the company failed to purchase the “no call” list in connection with a statewide telemarketing campaign to sell cable subscriptions and other services.

Under the terms of an agreement with the attorney general’s office, Comcast Cable admits no wrongdoing and is required to pay the fine; fully comply with the do-not-call law and purchase the updated list quarterly; make sure other phone solicitors it uses don't violate the law; and pay $500 for the state's investigation.

The legal action follows an investigation into complaints from consumers in Philadelphia and in Allegheny, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster and Westmoreland counties.