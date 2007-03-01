Comcast, Sinclair Extend Retrans Talks

Cable operator Comcast and station group Sinclair Broadcast Group, which have been embroiled in a retransmission-consent battle in 23 markets including Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Tampa, Fla., and Baltimore, have announced that they are extending negotiations through March 10.

That eliminated the possibility of Sinclair immediately pulling its signals from Comcast's systems, which it threatened to do at 2 a.m. Thursday unless Comcast agreed to pay its price .

The two companies issued a joint release this morning saying that they are "continuing to have productive discussions" and have agreed to "extend the retransmission agreement that was set to expire today through March 10."

For now, Comcast customers will continue to receive Sinclair's stations, which include numerous Fox affiliates, while the companies attempt to reach an agreement.