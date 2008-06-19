Comcast Signs New Vendors for HIT AxIS

Comcast Media Center (CMC) says that four additional technology vendors have signed up to use the HITS Advanced Interactive Services (HITS AxIS) platform. CMC, the Denver-based business unit of Comcast Cable, which provides centralized content management and distribution for cable systems, programmers and advertisers, created HITS AxIS to help develop advanced interactive applications using the ETV Enhanced Television-Binary Interchange Format platform as well as the emerging tru2way platform.

Interactive TV providers NDS, Softel-USA, Strategy & Technology (S&T) and Unisoft will use HITS AxIS’ development, deployment and management services for new interactive applications. Previous companies to sign on to the new platform, which Comcast announced just before last month’s NCTA show in New Orleans, include Alticast, Biap, Emuse, Ensequence, Sofia Digital, TVWorks, Vidiom, vivoTRAK and Zodiac Interactive.

“HITS AxIS is ready to support the development, delivery and management of advanced interactive video applications, and we are very pleased to be working with a growing number of leading companies in the iTV space,” said Gary Traver, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for Comcast Media Center, in a statement. “In addition to our support for the applications development community, HITS AxIS can provide an end-to-end solution for cable system operators, allowing them to offer advanced services to their customers more easily and more cost effectively.”