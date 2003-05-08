Comcast shows surprising strength
Comcast Corp.'s turnaround of AT&T Broadband's ailing cable systems is going
much better than expected, and the company posted strong first-quarter numbers.
The big surprise was that Comcast reversed subscriber losses at
AT&T Broadband's systems, adding 43,000 units during the three months ended March.
Comcast executives hadn't expected to go positive until the third quarter.
Cable-modem sales totaled 417,000, about 75,000 more than expected,
bringing the company's total base to 4 million and penetration to 19 percent.
The company now expects to add 1.6 million high-speed Internet subscribers
for the year, up from the 1.3 million to 1.4 million it had earlier projected.
"I've never been this far ahead of a plan in my life," Comcast Cable
Communications Inc. president Steve Burke said in an interview.
Cable-system revenue rose a moderate 10 percent to $4.2 billion, but cash
flow surged 35 percent to $1.4 billion.
That's a "pro forma" comparison, assuming that the AT&T Broadband systems had been
acquired in January 2002.
Comcast doesn't have some restructuring costs that AT&T Broadband
did last year, but it is simply running the systems better.
One big change: no more loss-leader deals to push telephone sales.
Burke said telephone-subscriber growth is slower, but the new subscribers are
profitable.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.