Comcast Secures NBC U Demand Deal

Cable operator Comcast has cut another major deal to supply its video-on-demand service, including two versions of Law & Order,The Office, and series from USA Network and Sci Fi Channel.

To avoid a wrestling match with broadcast affiliates, NBC's prime time and late-night series will be available only in Comcast markets where NBC owns and operates TV stations, including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington and Miami. Cable series will be avalable in all markets where Comcast offers VOD series.

Comcast will charge 99 cents to view an NBC prime time episode, but nothing for the late-night or cable network series.

The complete list of NBC series covered by the deal: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Office, Las Vegas, Conviction, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Late Night With Conan O'Brien and Passions.

Comcast will also get USA Network's Monk, Sci Fi's Battlestar Galactica and Ghost Hunters, and Bravo's Celebrity Poker Showdown.