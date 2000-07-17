Comcast says Encore! Encore!

Comcast Cable is adding 11 more Encore thematic channels to its digital lineup. That will bring to 20 the number of Encore Super Pak channels that will be available to at least 44 Comcast systems and 4 million subs by year-end.

The 11 new channels are East and West Coast feeds of Starz!, New Encore, Starz! Cinema, Starz! Family and Starz! Theater, as well as an East Coast feed of children's channel WAM!