Comcast’s Roberts Extends Contract Through 2015

Comcast said it extended the contract of chairman and CEO Brian Roberts for a year to June 30, 2015.

Roberts, son of company founder Ralph Roberts, has been CEO since 2002. His employment agreement was similarly extended last year.

In 2013, Roberts received total compensation of $31.4 million, up 8% from the prior year.

Roberts has grown Comcast into the nation’s biggest cable operator and broadband provider. It will become even bigger if its acquisition of Time Warner Cable is completed.

Roberts also pushed Comcast into the programming business by acquiring NBCUniversal.