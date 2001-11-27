Comcast to reveal video game net

Anaheim, Calif. -- Comcast is expected to unveil a start-up network focusing on

video games Wednesday afternoon.

The new channel, G4, is aimed at being the 'MTV of video

games,' according to one executive, covering new game launches, development,

playing tips and ever present cheating codes.

G4, composed largely of former E!

executives, is expected to detail plans at the Western

Show in Anaheim.

Targeted at teen-aged boys, G4 will aim at grabbing part of the huge marketing budgets game hardware and software devlopers spend.

TechTV makes a similar stab with some of its shows, but deals with PCs and other technology as well.

- John M. Higgins