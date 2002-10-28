Comcast reports strong 3Q

According to Reuters, Comcast Corp. Monday swung to a third-quarter profit Monday.

helped by subscriber growth at its cable operations and improvements at its QVC

shopping channel.

Comcast, which is seeking regulatory approval to buy AT&T Broadband,

posted a net profit of $75.6 million compared with a year-ago loss of $106.8

million.

The company announced in a press release that revenues rose 12.7 percent to

$2.71 billion from $2.4 billion.

Operating cash flow per share reportedly rose 18 percent to $825.8 million

from $700.6 million.

The company said it added 169,800 high-speed Internet subscribers during the

quarter to end with 1.3 million.

QVC revenues rose 13 percent, while cash flow rose 20.6

percent.