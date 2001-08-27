Comcast , QVC run with Web sports retailer
Comcast Corp. and its QVC Inc. unit completed an investment in a sporting goods web retailer that fronts for better known sporting goods brands.
Comcast and its shopping networks subsidiary put up $40 million to buy four million Global Sports Inc.
The purchased stock includes three million newly issued shares and one million shares from an executive who cashed in, Chairman Michael Rubin. - John M. Higgins
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.