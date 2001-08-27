Trending

Comcast , QVC run with Web sports retailer

By

Comcast Corp. and its QVC Inc. unit completed an investment in a sporting goods web retailer that fronts for better known sporting goods brands.

Comcast and its shopping networks subsidiary put up $40 million to buy four million Global Sports Inc.

The purchased stock includes three million newly issued shares and one million shares from an executive who cashed in, Chairman Michael Rubin. - John M. Higgins