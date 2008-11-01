Comcast Q3 'Good, Not Great'

Comcast kicked off the cable earnings season Oct. 29 with strong third-quarter results, Revenue and operating cash flow rose a healthy 10% in the period ended Sept. 30, to $8.5 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. And though basic subscriber losses—at 147,000 for the period—were well above some analysts' estimates (which ranged from 26,000 to 85,000), the MSO did manage to report strong growth in digital, high-speed Internet and telephony.