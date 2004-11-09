Comcast Pushes Hispanic VOD

Comcast Corp. has begun rolling out a Hispanic video-on-demand service in 10 markets reaching 11 million subscribers. The MSO has more than 21 million subscribers and passes more than 3 million Hispanic households.

The markets are Miami, San Francisco, central California, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Albuquerque and central and northern New Jersey.

ON DEMAND en Español, with more than 100 hours of programming, joins the cable MSO's CableLatino and Selecto Hispanic programming packages in those markets, which are also getting three new channels, Casa Club TV, Cine Mexicano and The History Channel en Español.

Digital cable subscribers to the two pay packages, which launched in 2003, will get the new VOD service for free.

Comcast is currently giving all digital cable customers in those 10 markets a free preview of programming, which includes movies, kids, and sports, and such networks as CineLatino, Discover en Español., Sorpresa, Latin TV, History Channel en Español, Gol TV.