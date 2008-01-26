Comcast Pulls Plug on AZN
By Anne Becker
Comcast is shutting down AZN Television, its distribution- and advertising-challenged cable network programmed for Asian Americans. The network will cease broadcasting on April 9. About 15 staffers were notified late last week that they will lose their jobs at the network. The channel, whose general manager is Rod Shanks, never gained distribution beyond Comcast's footprint of about 13.9 million homes and also had trouble securing advertising.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.