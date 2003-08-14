Comcast pulls out of Vivendi auction

The auction of Vivendi Universal Entertainment dwindled as Comcast Corp. declared

that it will not bid for the properties.

Comcast started nosing around the U.S.

entertainment assets of Vivendi Universal three weeks ago, armed with $3 billion or so

in expected after-tax proceeds from the sale of its half of QVC Inc. to Liberty

Media Corp.

The company didn’t elaborate on its move Thursday morning, saying simply,

"Comcast does not intend to bid for the Vivendi Universal Entertainment assets."

Vivendi wants $14 billion for the studio and network operations, but remaining suitors Liberty and Edgar Bronfman Jr. are balking at that

price, while NBC is proposing more of merger than the cash purchase Vivendi

seeks.