Comcast to Provide Branded Content to ABC Radio Networks

ABC Radio Networks and Comcast Entertainment Group have teamed up to bring content from E! Entertainment, The Style Network, and G4 to terrestrial radio.



"We are excited to work with ABC Radio Networks to bring our brands to terrestrial radio," said John Najarian, Executive Vice President of Digital Media and Business Development for Comcast Entertainment Group.



ABC Radio Networks and Comcast Entertainment group will jointly develop radio content as well as video and other web-based content for local radio stations to use on their Websites. The programming will make use of the resources and on-air talent of each of the three networks.



They expect to draw upon the brand recognition each network has in its market. G4 offers technology and gaming news targeted at young males. Style is geared towards women with lifestyle content such as beauty and fashion. E! Entertainment provides entertainment news and up-to-the minute celebrity gossip.



"E!, Style and G4 are highly recognized brands among young consumers and based on their name recognition alone, we expect there will be strong interest for the radio content we'll be jointly developing with the team at Comcast Entertainment Group," said Carl Anderson, Senior Vice President of Programming and Distribution for ABC Radio Networks.