Comcast Promotes Maxfield to VP of Federal Government Affairs

Comcast named Melissa Maxfield vice president of federal government affairs, effective in January.

Based in Washington, D.C., Maxfield has been senior director of federal government affairs since 2003. She oversees Comcast's lobbying to Congress.

"Melissa has done a remarkable job of articulating Comcast’s public-policy positions and organizing our congressional lobbying team," Comcast executive VP David L. Cohen said in announcing the appointment. "I look forward to continuing to rely on her counsel and expertise in Washington.”

One of the highest-profile Hill issues for the company is the push by some Democrats for network-neutrality regulation.

Maxfield is a veteran Democratic fund-raiser with a resume that includes the Dedicated Americans for the Senate and the House PAC and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.