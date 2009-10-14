Comcast: Programmers Control 'TV Everywhere' Ad Model

New York - While it's unclear how many ads consumers will tolerate in TV Everywhere-style services, Comcast will leave decisions about commercial placement for its version in the hands of programmers, according to Matt Strauss, the operator's senior VP of new media.

"I don't know what the right model ultimately is going to be," he said. "Our job is to provide the infrastructure to allow the programmer to decide" how to place ads.

Strauss spoke at the VideoSchmooze broadband video discussion forum here Tuesday night, on a panel moderated by industry consultant and VideoNuze publisher Will Richmond.