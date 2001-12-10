Comcast ponders, AT&T auction flounders

AT&T's attempt to gin up a spirited auction for its cable systems seems

to have flopped, leaving it up to suitor Comcast to figure out how to

proceed.

AT&T kicked back all three offers for AT&T Broadband to the bidders

-- Cox, AOL Time Warner and Comcast.

The auction stems from Comcast's attempt to 'bear hug' AT&T into selling

its systems by publicly announcing a hostile $58 billion offer for the cable

unit.

Comcast has firmly stood its ground and not materially increased its bid for

the AT&T Broadband.

Rule No. 1 at Comcast is 'don't bid against yourself.'

As long as Comcast executives don't smell someone clearly topping their

offer, they're sitting back.

Cox does not appear to have been very aggressive and sources say that AOL

really only offered a deal to buy AT&T's 26% of Time Warner Entertainment

for $9 billion.

Bids submitted last week and reviewed by AT&T's board were supposed to

have been final offer (though there's rarely any such thing).

But the board has kicked the offers back to the bidders. One media executive

said Comcast President Brian Roberts worries that 'AT&T could announce a

false deadline every two weeks and they'd be bidding it up in the dark.'

AT&T Chairman Mike Armstrong's fourth option is to keep the company and

spin it off to the public.

At that time Comcast could simply pounce, and tender for the independent

company's stock.