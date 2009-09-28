Comcast, Other Affiliates Kick Off NFL RedZone Channel 'Free-view'

NFL Network is working with its affiliates to make its RedZone channel available for a free preview during the fourth week of the pro football league's season.

NFL RedZone, which provides viewers with a look at every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, as well as live look-ins and real-time highlights, will be available for a "free-view" on Oct. 4.

Officials at NFL Network, which administers the channel and kicked off its rookie season on Sept. 13, said all NFL RedZone affiliates have the ability to offer the service on Sunday as a means to spur sampling and drive purchase.

