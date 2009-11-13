Comcast OnDemand Online Still Set For December Launch

Comcast's authentication play, dubbed OnDemand Online, is still on track to launch nationwide in December, according to Comcast Interactive Media president Amy Banse.

Banse, speaking at the NewTeeVee Live 2009 event in San Francisco Nov. 12, said the service would be ready by the start of Hannukah, which begins Dec. 12.

She also revealed some details about the service, including the fact that subscribers will be able to authenticate three devices per household, and will be able to use them outside the home once the authentication process is completed. In other words, once a laptop has been authenticated at home, a user can take it across the country and continue to access the content wherever they have Internet access.

Banse also revealed that ad loads for different programs and different networks will be in flux at launch:

"We are in the first inning with that, I think you will see different programmers play with different ad loads, and we are all going to find out from consumer reaction what the appropriate ad load is," she said.

She also said that the authentication play was the start of a larger movement to make content available when consumers want to view it.

"Our end goal is for someone to go on to Fancast and say ‘I am looking for Entourage' and for Fancast to say, ‘Ok, you can watch Entourage tomorrow night on HBO or record it to your DVR, you can watch it starting Sunday on VOD off the TV screen in your living room, or Entourage will be available online Monday morning,' Banse said.