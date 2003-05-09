Comcast offers NBC News on demand
Comcast Cable Communications Inc. and NBC Cable Networks are offering Comcast subscribers in
central and northern New Jersey the ability to access NBC News programming on-demand.
More than 725,000 Comcast subscribers now have access to NBC news via
VOD.
The programs available are Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, Dateline
NBC, Meet the Press and WNBC(TV) New York's local news.
They can be accessed at no additional charge.
NBC Cable president David Zaslav said NBC believes customers
will enjoy the flexibility of the service to tune in to one of the four NBC news
programs being offered at a time that's convenient for them.
