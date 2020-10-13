Comcast Offers Aid to Small Businesses Hurt by COVID-19

Comcast said it launched an initiative to help small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with grants of up to $10,000, and marketing and technology upgrades.

The upgrades include media campaigns, connectivity, computer and voice equipment and marketing insights, assistance from the cable company’s Comcast Business and Effectv units.

Effectv is offering a 90-day linear TV ad campaign and commercial production from its in-house creative agency Mnemonic.

Black-owned businesses in the U.S. will be able to apply for resources from the Comcast RISE initiative starting Tuesday. Those resources include marketing assistance and technology support and equipment.

All small businesses will be able to sign up for free marketing insights and resources.

RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment.

In the next wave, the program will open up eligibility to include Black, Indigenous and People of Color, those next hardest hit by the pandemic.

“We see and know firsthand how vital small businesses are in powering economic growth, recovery and innovation. Now more than ever, driving awareness and maintaining a strong digital presence are crucial for these businesses to succeed,” said Teresa Ward-Maupin, senior VP for digital and customer experience at Comcast Business. “We created Comcast RISE to give these business owners access to the tools and resources they need to survive the pandemic and thrive.”

Comcast Rise is part of a larger $100 million diversity, equity and inclusion initiative the company launched over the summer, including $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years.

“Small businesses have always played an integral role in our nation’s growth and future. In the midst of the pandemic, these entrepreneurs provided many of the services and resources that keep our communities up and running,” said Comcast Advertising chief marketing officer, Maria Weaver. “We’re proud and humbled to support those hit hardest by the pandemic, and provide them with marketing and technology support at a time when they need it the most.”