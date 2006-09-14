Comcast To Offer Free CBS On-Demand

CBS will now make eight of its primetime series available for free on cable operator Comcast's video-on-demand (VOD) platform.

The agreement expands on a previous VOD deal between CBS and Comcast, which made hit shows available for on-demand purchase for 99 cents per show in selected Comcast markets where CBS owned-and-operated stations are located. The new agreement makes the shows available to all Comcast digital cable customers capable of receiving on-demand service.

CBS has previously said that it will share revenues from new digital delivery mechanisms such as on-demand with its affiliates.

The shows, which will include paid commercial spots sold by CBS, are CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, Survivor, NCIS, Numb3rs, Jericho and Big Brother. Episodes will be available for on-demand viewing starting on the day after their network airing, and will remain available for four weeks.

Comcast's ON DEMAND service now offers over 7,500 programs each month, with almost 95 percent of the content available for free.