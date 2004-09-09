Comcast Net Ruled by Kings, Monarchs

Comcast Corp. is launching a regional sports network in central California anchored by a new deal that gives it 58 preseason and regular-season games of the National Basketball Association's Sacramento Kings and select games of the Women's NBA's Sacramento Monarchs.

Combined with Kings coverage on ESPN, TNT and ABC, it will be the first time that all the games of the Kings have been on TV. The expanded basic channel will be launched to about 700,000 customers in Sacramento, Chico, Stockton, Modesto, and Fresno, with home games also offered in HDTV.