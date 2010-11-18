Comcast-NBCU Structure Made Official

More NBCU/Comcast Coverage



Updated at 1:40 p.m. ET

Comcast announced the new executive lineup that will run NBC Universal when its acquisition is finally approved.

The lineup includes a few new faces, in addition to current NBC and Comcast executives who will be reporting to Steve Burke, the Comcast COO who will become CEO of NBC Universal.

Key newcomers to the company include Bob Greenblatt, formerly with Showtime, who becomes chairman of NBC Entertainment and will be responsible for trying to revive the Peacock network's struggling primetime lineup; Pat Fili-Krushel, formerly with Time Warner and ABC, who becomes executive VP of NBC Universal; and Adam Miller, formerly with PR firm Abernathy MacGregor Group, who will be executive VP, corporate affairs.

Previously, Jeff Zucker, now NBCU's CEO, Jeff Gaspin, president of NBC Universal Television, and communication chief Allison Gollust said they were leaving the company. Advertising president Mike Pilot will also be leaving the company.

In a memo, Burke said "we are beginning our leadership announcements now because with the anticipated close of the deal nearing, we want to give everyone enough time to begin to think about the specific opportunities and challenges they will face beginning the day of the close."

Burke added: "This is particularly true for areas that have transition work to complete before we close. While new roles won't be effective until the deal closes, and while there will be more announcements to come, it is important that we are prepared to hit the ground running."

Former NBC execs reporting directly to Burke are: cable programming executives Bonnie Hammer and Lauren Zalaznick, NBC News/MSNBC President Steve Capus; CNBC President Mark Hoffman; Dick Ebersol, who become chairman of the NBC Sports Group; Ron Meyer, president of COO of Universal Studios; Lynn Calpeter executive VP and CFO; General Counsel Rick Cotton and Paula Madison, executive VP for diversity.

Former Comcast execs reporting to Burke are: Ted Harbert, who becomes chairman of NBC Broadcasting; Matt Bond, who becomes executive VP, content distribution; Jeff Shell, who becomes chairman of NBC Universal International and Page Thompson, who becomes executive VP, strategic integration responsible for identifying possible synergies between Comcast, NBC, Universal Studios and Parks and the cable channels.

At NBC Entertainment, Marc Graboff and Angela Bromstad will be reporting to Greenblatt.

At NBC Broadcasting, Harbert will be responsible for broadcast advertising sales and affiliate relations. Syndication boss Barry Wallach, digital head Vivi Zigler and station group topper John Wallace will report to Harbert.

In cable programming, Hammer and Zalaznick, portrayed as dueling divas even before the Comcast deal was announced, both have added duties. Hammer , who becomes chairman, NBC Universal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios, will be responsible for USA, Syfy, E! Entertainment, G4, Chiller, Sleuth, Universal HD and UCP (Universal Cable Productions). Neil Tiles remains President of G4, reporting to Hammer, who will be hiring a new president for E! Entertainment to succeed Harbert.

Zalaznick, named Chairman, NBC Universal Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media, will continue to oversee Bravo, Oxygen, iVillage and the Integrated Strategic Marketing Group, and digital properties Daily Candy and Fandango, Spanish language broadcaster Telemundo, and cable networks mun2 and Style. Joint venture PBS Sprout will also report to Zalaznick. Reporting to Zalaznick will be Telemundo president Don Browne (Jackie Hernandez continues as chief operating officer of Telemundo), Salaam Coleman Smith of Style and Chuck Davis of Fandango and Daily Candy.

In advertising, responsibility for broadcast and cable have been divided. Marianne Gambelli, who had been president of advertising for NBC, becomes President, NBC Network Advertising sales and reports to Harbert. Dave Cassaro, who had been president of ad sales for Comcast Networks, becomes president cable advertising sales and will report to Hammer and Zalaznick. Reporting to Cassaro are Steve Mandala, Peter Naylor and Mike Rodriguez. Both broadcast and cable sales had previously reported to Pilot.

In Sports, Ebersol will have NBC Sports, The Golf Channel, Versus and the Comcast Regional Sports Networks, with RSN chief Jon Litner, Versus president Jamie Davis and the Golf Channel's Earl Marshall reporting to him.

In distribution, NBCU execs Bridget Baker and JB Perrette will report to Bond.

In administration, Fili-Krushel's responsibilities will include business strategy, human resources, legal and Media Works. Reporting to her are Salil Mehta, who continues as president of business operations, strategy and development for NBC, and John Eck, president of Media Works General Counsel Rick Cotton, will report to Fili-Krushel as well as Burke.

Also Ed Swindler, who had been COO of ad sales, will report to CFO Calpeter and be involved in company-wide sales efforts.

"The team described above will not begin to operate the company until after the transaction closes, which will occur following regulatory approval," Burke said in his memo. "Between now and then, each business will continue to be managed by its respective leadership team, and NBC Universal will continue to be led by Jeff Zucker, whose talent, hard work and commitment have been instrumental in building NBC Universal into the company it is today."