Comcast NBCU SportsTech Accelerator Participants Record 21 Business Deals

Startups participating in Comcast NBCUniversal’s SportsTech Accelerator have already made 21 deals for pilot programs, partnerships and other commercial agreements.

As part of the accelerator, entrepreneurs get to meet with and get mentored by executives from Comcast companies including NBC Sports, Sky Sports, Comcast Spectacor and Golf, and organizations such as NASCAR, WWE, PGA Tour, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming and USA Cycling.

The 10 companies will conclude the program by making their pitches at Demo Day on Thursday. The accelerator program is organized by Boomtown. This is the program's second year.

The startup businesses range from fan engagement, travel and moment and performance capture. They are:

BookSeats.com of Toronto, which help fans book custom travel packages to events around the world, is having its technology piloted by the GolfPass team at NBC Sports Next.

HeadVantage of Arlington, Virginia, captures sports moments and provides athletes with insights based on biometric and performance data. It is piloting love content on the GolfPass Instructional network and is also looking at opportunities with the PGA Tour and Sky Sports.

Ice Cream Social, Newport Beach, California, is a widget that can be added to websites and e-commerce mechanisms to turn customers into brand advocates. The company has worked closely with NBC Sports, NBCU Local, NBC News Group and NBC Sports.

LetzChat, Westlake Village, California, translates customer interactions with video, websites, mobile apps, text messaging and chat support into the viewers' language. It is executing 11 proofs of concept, pilot and business deals with Comcast NBCU SportsTech Partners.

Local Sports Network of Austin, Texas, is a digital community that builds ties between sports fans, high schools and athletes. The company is completing a technical proof of concept with SportsEngine and is moving towards a commercial relationship.

Meetlete, of San Diego, is a fan engagement platform that arranges four-minute meet-and-greets with athletes, coaches and sports personalities. During the accelerator, Meetlete has been exploring opportunities with NASCAR and the Xfinity Marketing Team to facilitate virtual experiences between Xfinity racing series drivers and Xfinity Rewards members.

Moneyline, Atlanta, lets fans play sports and entertainment games against the house and win money. The company is in the final stages of a proof of concept with NBC Sports created to align with the NBA Finals.

Movrs of Los Angeles uses machine learning to generate sports content experiences based on biomechanically accurate motion data in real time. It is working with Sky Sports to scope a paid pilot involving analysis of cricket, golf, boxing and other sports.

tiptapSports of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, developed a touchless payments experience.

Uru Sports, Traverse City, Michigan, is a global professional network helping elite athletes figure out “what’s next” by providing high-value opportunities, insights and connections. After completing a proof of concept, the company is scoping a pilot with athletes from U.S. Ski and Snowboard and working on opportunities with other partners.

Applications are now open for the 2023 accelerator class. ■