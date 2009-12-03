Comcast-NBCU: NBC Affiliates Cautiously Pleased With New Network Parent

While they say it's early to speculate, many of the general

managers at NBC affiliate stations are encouraged by today's (Dec. 3) announcement that

Comcast is acquiring a majority stake in NBC Universal. With Comcast's

programming expertise, seemingly all hope the cable monolith will give NBC's

long ailing primetime a shot in the arm.

"Comcast is a smart company and Steve Burke is a smart guy,"

says WPTV West Palm Beach VP/General Manager Steve Wasserman. "I'm optimistic

they'll bring good things to the table and strengthen the network where it's

needed, like primetime. I think all the general managers would be hopeful that

Comcast can offer new thoughts and ideas about primetime and how to move the

network forward."

General managers acknowledge that the regulatory process

could take over a year, and no one knows for sure if the FCC will sign off on

the massive deal. And few have any inkling as to what Comcast's strategic plan

for the network-and the affiliates--will be, beyond what they read in today's

media reports.

Comcast Executive V.P. David L. Cohen shed a little light on

the Comcast philosophy in a memo issued this morning. Affiliate managers were

pleased to see Cohen express commitment to local over-the-air television.

"Notwithstanding the turbulence in the current media marketplace and the

ongoing threats to the business model of a national broadcast network, the

combined company remains committed to continuing to provide free over-the-air

television through its O&O stations and through local broadcast affiliates

across the nation," wrote Cohen. "As we negotiate and renew agreements with our

broadcast affiliates, we will continue our cooperative dialogue with our

affiliates toward a business model to sustain free over-the-air service that

can be workable in the evolving economic and technological environment."

Cohen outlined a plan to "strengthen localism" that involves

using Comcast's On Demand and Web platforms and cable channels to expand the

availability of local and public interest programming. Cohen says Comcast

intends to "preserve and enrich" the local news output on NBC's owned stations,

and spoke about enhancing Telemundo and Mun2 programming on the Telemundo

O&Os' digital tier.

"On the surface it looked very positive," says KYTV

Springfield (Mo.)

President/General Manager Michael Scott. "The statements indicate they

understand the importance of localism and free over-the-air TV. The question is

how they'll carry that forward."

NBC affiliates board chairman Michael Fiorile said the development looks favorable, at least on paper. "I'm optimistic, frankly," he says. "Comcast was interested in NBC's content assets; on its face, that's very good news for affiliates."

Fiorile said he was looking forward to sitting down with Comcast management and seeing how the new owner and the NBC affiliates could enhance each other's offerings.

While everyone's concerned with the long-term viability of

the network-affiliate relationship-especially with a cable giant taking over

broadcast network-some GMs say Comcast will make a significant effort to firm

up its commitment to affiliates in order for the deal to pass muster with the

FCC. "To gain regulatory approval, they'll need to have safeguards in place to

keep the [affiliate] relationship intact," says Scott. "It's something we don't

have in place now."

The general managers all concede that it's too early to draw

any hard conclusions on how Comcast will affect the hundreds of NBC stations

around the country. "We're taking a wait and see attitude," says WFLA Tampa

President/General Manager Mike Pumo. "NBC's prime can use a boost no matter

where it comes from. If Comcast can focus on primetime, I'm all for it. Beyond

that, it's a wait and see attitude."