Comcast-NBCU: Copps Says Deal Has 'Steep Climb'

Comcast-NBCU: Complete Coverage

The comments continued to flood the electronic transom as

different constituencies contemplated a combined Comcast-NBCU.

Arguably the elder statesmen of consolidation critics at the

FCC, Commissioner Michael Copps said the proposal proves wrong those who have

argued the era of media consolidation was a thing of the past.

"The push to combine content and distribution continues

and, as the economy recovers, we will see more proposed media industry

combinations," he said in a statement.

As for the deal itself: "I am anxious to hear more from

the parties to the deal about how they believe the proposed transaction, as

presently constructed, advances the public interest. It will come as no news to

them that they face a very steep climb with me."

Copps said he had lots of questions himself, including the

impact of the deal on consumer prices, on minorities and diversity, and whether

it gives more urgency to network neutrality rules, all with an eye toward the

consumer.

Copps was the only commissioner to have weighed in at press

time.