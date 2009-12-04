Comcast-NBCU: Comcast Expected to Submit Joint Venture Proposal Within Month

Comcast-NBCU:Complete Coverage

Look for Comcast to submit the NBCU joint venture proposal

to the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission for antitrust vetting

within about a month, according to a Comcast spokesperson, with the same

timetable for the FCC.

The commission's consideration of the deal extends to public

interest concerns, so Comcast must submit a public interest statement with its

request for transfer of the NBC station licenses.

Comcast Executive VP David Cohen says he believes the

up-front commitments the company has already made address "a number of

valid issues we thought could appropriately be asserted about the

transaction." They include expanding over-the-air programming to

Hispanics, expanding kids programming and content controls and extending

program access requirements to retransmission consent.

But he also said he thought existing laws and regulations

"are more than ample to protect the public in connection with any

additional risks that might be presented by this transaction," which he

said does not increase media concentration or create additional incentives to

discriminate.