Comcast, NBCU Build An Arcade To Promote Series on Bravo

Comcast and its NBCUniversal unit have teamed up to create an arcade offering trivia games, personality quizzes and other activities based on Bravo series such as Below Deck and Real Housewives in order to drive viewership and increase engagement.

The Bravo Arcade launched Wednesday on Xfinity X1 set top-boxes and will be available through January 31, 2022. NBCU said that other distributors will also be offering the gaming experience, but those couldn’t be identified at press time.

“Interactive and gaming products have become a priority as we create next generation experiences for our fans that increase engagement on our partners’ platforms,” said Melissa Tolchin, senior VP partner marketing, content distribution, NBCUniversal. “Together with Comcast, we are excited to continue to bring fans great entertainment content in innovative ways.”

Games offered include Bravo trivia, spot the difference, a maze with three different difficulty levels and a personality quiz that tells players which Real Housewives cast they fit into.

NBCUniversal previously worked with Comcast on gaming experiences for other programs, including Chucky and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. More than one-third of people who played the Chucky game on X1 went further into the show's page on the platform, NBCU said. ■