Comcast, NBC Universal Among WICT's "PAR" Winners
If the Comcast-NBC Universal deal is approved, it will combine
one of the best cable operators and one of the best programmers when it comes to
pay equity, advancement opportunities and resources for work and life (or "PAR")
for women, according to an association of and for women in the industry.
Both companies were cited twice in the just-released Women in
Cable Telecommunications (WICT) tally of the best companies in those categories.
Comcast was among five companies cited for best operator--a category
led for the seventh consecutive year by Cox Communications, which claimed the Forerunner
Accolade award for the best operator.
Joining Cox and Comcast in the winners/recognition circle were
Time Warner Cable, Bright House and Suddenlink.
NBC Universal was among the best programmers, with Discovery
taking the Forerunner Accolade as best of the best. Joining them were Turner, Scripps
Networks and Lifetime.
Best companies for pay equity were Scripps, Turner, Discovery,
Cox and ESPN.
Best companies for advancement opportunities were Scripps, Cox,
Comcast, Bright House, and Turner.
Best for work/life support were Cox, Discovery, Turner, NBCU
and Time Warner.
