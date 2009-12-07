Comcast, NBC Universal Among WICT's "PAR" Winners

If the Comcast-NBC Universal deal is approved, it will combine

one of the best cable operators and one of the best programmers when it comes to

pay equity, advancement opportunities and resources for work and life (or "PAR")

for women, according to an association of and for women in the industry.

Both companies were cited twice in the just-released Women in

Cable Telecommunications (WICT) tally of the best companies in those categories.

Comcast was among five companies cited for best operator--a category

led for the seventh consecutive year by Cox Communications, which claimed the Forerunner

Accolade award for the best operator.

Joining Cox and Comcast in the winners/recognition circle were

Time Warner Cable, Bright House and Suddenlink.

NBC Universal was among the best programmers, with Discovery

taking the Forerunner Accolade as best of the best. Joining them were Turner, Scripps

Networks and Lifetime.

Best companies for pay equity were Scripps, Turner, Discovery,

Cox and ESPN.

Best companies for advancement opportunities were Scripps, Cox,

Comcast, Bright House, and Turner.

Best for work/life support were Cox, Discovery, Turner, NBCU

and Time Warner.