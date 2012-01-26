Comcast, NBC News and WMAQ Committed to Chicago Broadcast Museum

Comcast, NBC News and NBC's owned WMAQ Chicago are putting their collective muscle behind the Museum of Broadcast Communications, which is scheduled to open in downtown Chicago later this year. The three say they are committing more than $2.7 million worth of "in kind and financial support" to the 62,000 square foot museum, which will "inform and entertain its visitors about the rich history of the television and radio industries through its archives, public programs, screenings, exhibits, publications and online resources."

Comcast will donate up to $500,000 of 30-second promotional spots each year for five years to air on Comcast cable systems. NBC News and WMAQ will make artifacts and video clips available to the museum. NBC News had previously committed $200,000 to the museum to help complete construction of the exhibits and presentation areas.

"Comcast is excited to play a significant role in launching and promoting the Museum of Broadcast Communications," said David L. Cohen, executive vice president of Comcast Corporation. "This major addition to Chicago promises to educate visitors about the birth and the evolution of electronic media, and we look forward to being a part of that."

Other components of the partnership include naming the museum's main presentation area the Comcast NBCUniversal Center, producing an introductory 8-10 minute video presentation for the center that will "explore radio and television's historic role in American life and its evolving impact on society worldwide," creating a 30-minute documentary on the early days of television to air on WMAQ, holding at least two public programs a year featuring NBC News and WMAQ talent, and hosting at least one annual career assembly for Chicago Public School students.

"NBC News is proud to be associated with the new Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago," said NBC News President Steve Capus. "This important institution will tell the story of American radio and television, and the important place of news in that story, to generations of scholars and visitors."

The museum will be located at State and Kinzie Streets.

"Chicago's rich history makes it a fitting home for the Museum of Broadcast Communications," added Larry Wert, president and general manager of WMAQ.

Bruce DuMont, the museum's founder, president and CEO, said he's grateful for Comcast and NBCUniversal's support. "We are excited to open our doors," he said, "and share the experience with visitors."