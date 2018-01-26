Comcast Names Strong President, Consumer Services

Comcast named Dana Strong as president, consumer services.

Strong, who had been president and chief operating officer of Virgin Media, a subsidiary of Liberty Global, will be responsible for the residential products and services at Comcast Cable.

She will oversee the Xfinity brand and products, including video, broadband, voice, home and mobile and will handle consumer sales and marketing, effective later this quarter.

The current heads of those business units will remain in their positions and report to Strong, the company said. Strong will report to Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable.

“Dana has an impressive career and great track record driving growth, digital transformation and improving the customer experience for some of the fastest growing companies in the industry,” Watson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to welcome her to Comcast and can’t imagine a better leader to partner with me and our talented team as we continue to create the most innovative products available on the market, while driving growth and transforming the customer experience.”

At Virgin, Strong was responsible for the consumer experience across broadband, video and voice. Before that, she was CEO of UPC Ireland, which began Virgin Media Ireland. She and her family are relocating from London.

“I am delighted to join Comcast at such an exciting time for the company and our industry. Comcast has built an extraordinary portfolio of products and it’s a privilege to join the team and lead this incredible business,” Strong said.