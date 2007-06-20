Comcast Names Regional Communications Director
Comcast has named Patrick Paterno regional director of communications for the Michigan region.
Paterno, who was most recently manager of media relations for Leader Dogs for the Blind, will manage communications for a region serving 1.3 million customers.
