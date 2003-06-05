Comcast names new lobbyist
Jessica Wallace, majority counsel for the House Energy and Commerce
Committee, is joining Comcast Corp. as senior director, policy counsel, lobbying
Congress and the White House.
Before joining the committee in 2000, she was a communications attorney at
Verner, Bernhard, McPherson & Hand.
