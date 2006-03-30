Comcast Names Midwest System Defender

Comcast has named a new government affairs executive for its Midwest division.

Michael Brady, who has been director of state and regulatory affairs for the Michigan Municipal League in Lansing, has joined the top cable operator as VP, government and regulatory affairs.

He will oversee state, local, and and federal relations for an eight-state area serving 4 million subs.

Comcast and other cable operators will face increasing local competition from telcos and others, and part of Brady's job is to insure they do not get "an unfair regulatory advantage."