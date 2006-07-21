Comcast Names Michigan Communicator

Comcast has named a new communications executive for its Michigan region.

Luis Casanova, who was most recently with the Texas-based philanthropic organization, The Meadows Foundation, has been named VP, communiations and public affairs, based in Southfield.

In addition to heading internal and external communications, Casanova will oversee the company's community investment programs.

His resume also includes stints at SBC/Ameritech and Bank of America.