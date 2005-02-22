Comcast Names Mich. System Chief
Comcast Corp. has named a new head of the company's Michigan systems
Greg Dudkin, who has been VP, technical operations, for Comcast's Greater Chicago Region, has been named regional senior VP.
He will oversee systems serving approximately 1.4 million subs.
In Chicago, Dudkin headed up a $347 million upgrade of the systems there.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.