Comcast Names Communications Exec

By

Jerome Espy, director, communications, for Comcast's Michigan region, has been named VP, communications, for the Midwest division. He remains based in Southfield, Mich.

Comcast has 4.1 million custumers in the region and about 12,000 employees in eight states.

Espy replaces Rich Ruggiero, who has been named VP, communications and public affairs, for Chicago.