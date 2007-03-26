Comcast Names Communications Exec
Jerome Espy, director, communications, for Comcast's Michigan region, has been named VP, communications, for the Midwest division. He remains based in Southfield, Mich.
Comcast has 4.1 million custumers in the region and about 12,000 employees in eight states.
Espy replaces Rich Ruggiero, who has been named VP, communications and public affairs, for Chicago.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.