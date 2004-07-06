Comcast Names Burke COO

Acknowledging that his role at the company is much larger than a division president, Comcast Corp. has named Steve Burke chief operating officer of the company.

Burke will continue to serve as president of Comcast Cable Communications Inc., the company’s core division, but he adds some new responsibilities, including notably oversight of Comcast’s programming networks.

The company’s Programming Investments Division executive VP, Amy Banse, and E! Television will now report to Burke.

The move prompted Comcast to shuffle other cable division management. Dave Watson, previously EVP of sales, marketing and customer service, was named EVP operations. Watson will be in charge of Comcast's five field division presidents, ad sales Comcast Spotlight, and marketing.

Mike Tallent remains EVP finance and administration in charge of cable finance and accounting, administration, information technology, customer service, and Comcast SportsNet.

