Comcast, MASN Will Get Until Aug. 7 To Request Redactions

As expected, the judge who presided over the hearing on the MASN vs. Comcast program carriage complaint, has given the Enforcement Bureau until Aug. 12 to release its recommendations on the case to the public.

Sources have told B&C/Multi that the bureau recommended denying mandatory carriage of MASN on the Comcast systems in question. It already recommended against mandatory carriage of Wealth TV on a quartet of top systems, including Comcast.

In an order from Sippel that was released Monday, the judge gave both sides until Aug. 7 to make its requests for redactions (requests to black out sensitive business information like sub counts and dollar figures).

The Enforcement Bureau made the request not to make its findings public until after those parties had the opportunity to peruse it for those redactions.