Comcast Lists Top VOD in Denver

Comcast, the nation’s largest cable operator, announced today that Shooter, starring Mark Wahlberg, was the most requested film title from its video-on-demand service in Denver for the week ending July 2 with 8,562 orders.

The rest of the top ten include:

2. Bridge to Terabithia

3. Reno 911!: Miami

4. Dead Silence

5. Catch and Release

6. Breach

7. Norbit

8. Black Snake Moan

9. Pride

10. Epic Movie

The top five On Demand kids programs include:

1. Dora the Explorer: To the Treehouse

2. SpongeBob Squarepants: The Camping Episode

3. Zoey 101: Little Beach Party

4. SpongeBob Squarepants: Krab Borg!

5. Backyardigans: Polka Dance Party