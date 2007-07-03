Comcast Lists Top VOD in Denver
Comcast, the nation’s largest cable operator, announced today that Shooter, starring Mark Wahlberg, was the most requested film title from its video-on-demand service in Denver for the week ending July 2 with 8,562 orders.
The rest of the top ten include:
2. Bridge to Terabithia
3. Reno 911!: Miami
4. Dead Silence
5. Catch and Release
6. Breach
7. Norbit
8. Black Snake Moan
9. Pride
10. Epic Movie
The top five On Demand kids programs include:
1. Dora the Explorer: To the Treehouse
2. SpongeBob Squarepants: The Camping Episode
3. Zoey 101: Little Beach Party
4. SpongeBob Squarepants: Krab Borg!
5. Backyardigans: Polka Dance Party
