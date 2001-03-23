Comcast licenses Gemstar EPG long-term

Comcast Cable Communications signed a 20-year licensing deal with Gemstar-TV Guide International for its electronic program guide.

Comcast plans to deploy TV Guide Interactive in the majority of their cable homes including its six major market clusters. Terms of the deal provide for the usual license fees and advertising splits.

As a result of the Comcast pact, TV Guide Interactive currently claims that six million basic subscribers and more than one million digital households now have access to its EPG. Comcast Cable ended last year with 1.35 million digital customers, and with approximately 95% of its customers having access to digital video.

- Richard Tedesco