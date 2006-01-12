Comcast Launches CBS Prime VOD

CBS announced Thursday that its prime time shows are now available through Comcast’s video-on-demand (VOD) service in markets served by CBS owned-and-operated television stations, following up on a deal announced in November.

Markets including New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Miami, Chicago and Sacramento, Calif., can now watch on-demand episodes of four shows for $.99 each: CSI, NCIS, Survivor and Amazing Race.

The shows are available on-demand as early as midnight following their broadcast on CBS, and VOD viewers can watch them as many times as they want for up to 24 hours after they select them.