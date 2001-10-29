Comcast to launch HDTV service

Comcast Cable unveiled plans to introduce HDTV services to more than one

million customers next month.

Approximately 1.3 million digital cable Comcast

customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will be able to access

high-definition broadcasts with set-top boxes they can rent or purchase.

Rental of an HDTV decoder and will be

$10.95 per month. Purchse price for the decoders is $300.

ABC, CBS, NBC, HBO and Showtime are all currently airing programming in the high definition format.

- Richard Tedesco