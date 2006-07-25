Comcast is on the job, Concurrent fulfills demand…and more

Comcast Spotlight likes what it sees so far from a new video-on-demand service that displays job-listing advertisements, but hasn’t made a decision yet to expand the classified-advertising platform beyond its debut market in Atlanta. Providing more detail on the company’s attempt to wrest money from local newspaper classified ad-listings, a Spotlight spokesperson said the company may choose to deploy the service in additional markets this year on its own, with additional partners not involved in the Atlanta rollout, or with WorkMetro Inc., a national Internet job-listings aggregator that’s already allied with Comcast in Atlanta…aQuantive Inc.’s Atlas on Demand unit announced July 13 an arrangement with cable video-on-demand technology provider Concurrent Computer Corp. to help advertisers, cable operators and programmers evaluate VOD advertising campaigns. The companies said they’ll integrate Atlas On Demand’s campaign management technology with Concurrent's VOD and Everstream VOD platform to automate ad management, campaign optimization and reporting tied to VOD ad campaigns...National Cable Communications said the 150 attendees at its summer National Spot Cable research forum included executives from agencies including Initiative Media, Mediaedge:cia, Carat, Zenithmedia, LCI, Universal McCann and MediaCom. MSO representatives included executives from Comcast, Time Warner, Cox, Cablevision and Rainbow, plus members from the Cable TV Advertising Bureau and the Media Rating Council…Turner Classic Movies doesn’t accept advertising, but that hasn’t stopped distributor Turner Network Sales from linking local ad-sales promotions to the network this summer. One example: In exchange for running cross-channel spots promoting TCM’s Summer Under the Stars festival before Aug. 19, participating affiliates in select markets will receive a trip for two to Napa, Calif. Systems usually award the prizes to advertisers or subscribers.