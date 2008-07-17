Comcast Interactive Hires Ex-Yahoo Exec Gilford

Comcast Interactive Media hired eight-year Yahoo veteran Karin Gilford as senior vice president of Fancast and online entertainment as the cable giant continues to invest in diversified media.

She will have offices in both Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

At Yahoo, Gilford served most recently as VP and general manager of Yahoo Entertainment and was instrumental in the growth of its TV and movie offerings. Earlier in her career, she worked at Paramount Pictures International Television, L.A. Digital Post and Ernst & Young.

“She understands our vision for a seamless, multiscreen entertainment experience and how the Internet can and should play a role in managing that experience,” Comcast Interactive Media president Amy Banse said in a statement. Gilford reports to Banse.

“Her proven track record of developing and growing multiple online-entertainment businesses from TV to music to movies will be a tremendous asset to Fancast and our online entertainment strategy,” Banse added.