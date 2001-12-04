Comcast: @Home payoff worth the price

Comcast Corp.'s high-speed Internet customers were too valuable to risk

losing or even annoying by suddenly dropping Excite@Home Corp., Comcast Cable

Communications Inc. president Steve Burke contended.

Comcast agreed to fork over $160 million to keep Excite@Home's service from

going dark for 90 days. But the MSO was already paying $20 per month to feed the

high-speed Internet service to its 1 million Comcast@Home subscribers, so the

incremental cost is $100 million.

'These, by definition, are our best customers,' Burke said. 'We decided that

this was a very important thing for us, absolutely critical.'

The deal means that unlike AT&T Broadband customers, Comcast subscribers

will keep connectivity and have three months to notify friends and families of

their new electronic-mail addresses.