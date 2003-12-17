Comcast Hires Torie Clarke

Former Defense Department spokeswoman Torie Clarke joins Comcast Corp. Jan. 1 as senior advisor for communications and government affairs.

In that post, Clarke will integrate Comcast’s communications and government affairs, including coordinating Comcast’s efforts with other cable industry companies and trade organizations. Clarke will report to Executive VP David Cohen.

Clarke, who left the current Bush Administration in June, was press secretary to George Bush’s 1992 reelection campaign and an advisor to Sen. John McCain. Clarke also was a spokeswoman for the National Cable & Telecommunications Association from 1993 to 1998.

"Torie brings to Comcast a depth of experience in communications and government, and enjoys a sterling national reputation as a trusted communicator," said Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.