Comcast Grabs Small Miami System

Comcast has filled in a small hole in its South Florida footprint, acquiring a 6,600-subscriber cable system in Miami from Bright House Networks.

Comcast is the dominant cable operator in South Florida while Bright House is a small one.

Bright House says it will use the proceeds to support its Central Florida operations, where, by contrast, the Advance Newhouse subsidiary is the major cable player.

Waller Capital brokered the deal for Bright House. The terms were not disclosed, but probably totalled around $25 million.